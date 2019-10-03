Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Sitting MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, Nirmala Gavit file nominations

The Congress-NCP ‘mahaaghadi’ (grand alliance) candidate and sitting MLA Asif Sheikh submitted his papers from Malegaon Central.

Sitting MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray and Nirmala Gavit were prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Thursday in Nashik district of Maharashtra for the October 21 assembly polls.

October 4 is the last day of filing nomination papers for the single phase polling.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pharande filed her nomination from the Nashik Central assembly constituency, while Hiray, another sitting legislator of the ruling party, submitted papers to contest from Nashik West.

Shiv Sena MLA Yogesh Gholap also filed his nomination from the Nashik Road-Deolali seat.

MLA Nirmala Gavit, who joined the Shiv Sena after quitting the Congress, filed her nomination from Igatpuri.

The Congress-NCP ‘mahaaghadi’ (grand alliance) candidate and sitting MLA Asif Sheikh submitted his papers from Malegaon Central.

Former MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail filed his nomination from Malegaon Central as the AIMIM candidate.

Meanwhile, like other places in the state, official party candidates are facing rebellion in the district also.

Shiv Sena activists are angry that the party has not been given the desired seats in the district.

Some Sena corporators held a meeting and decided to field a candidate from Nashik West against BJP’s Hiray, the official nominee of the saffron alliance.