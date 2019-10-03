Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray declares assets of Rs 16 crore

By: |
Published: October 3, 2019 3:44:05 PM

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh. He did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired `Bachelor of Laws' degree in 2015, the affidavit said.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Assembly Election, Maharashtra ElectionsShiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of his family to contest an election, declared assets of Rs 16.05 crore on Thursday as he filed nomination from Worli Assembly constituency here. According to the affidavit filed by the 29-year-old Aaditya, he has movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore and immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore. It includes bank deposits of Rs 10.36 crore and a car (a BMW) worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

The Shiv Sena youth wing chief also owns jewellery, bullion and other valuables worth Rs 64.65 lakh. He did his Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and acquired `Bachelor of Laws’ degree in 2015, the affidavit said. Further, he has no criminal cases pending against him, it stated. The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray declares assets of Rs 16 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition