Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Shiv Sena links Army Chief’s Balakot remark to upcoming polls

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena grapple to finalise a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has described the recent statements made by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat as ‘worrying’.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that Army Chief’s statement regarding the presence of 500 terrorists at Jaish-e-Mohammad camps across the Line of Control is a cause of concern at a time when Assembly elections are just around the corner.

“During this time, the army chief has informed that 500 ‘Jaish’ (JeM) terrorists are ready to infiltrate into India from Balakot… This is worrying because there is an election in Maharashtra,” the article said. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be declared three days later in October 24.

Also Read: People angry with BJP-led Maharashtra govt, only Pulwama-like incident can change mood: Sharad Pawar

It also raised questions if the BJP could have managed to win more than 300 seat in Lok Sabha election 2019 had Pulwama attack and retaliatory air strike carried out by India on terror camps in Balakot not happened.

“Pulwama and Balakot became an election issue for the BJP. Had Pulwama not happened, would the BJP have crossed the 300 mark?” the editorial asked.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of an event in Chennai on Tuesday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the Jaish terror training complex, which was dismantled during Indian Air Force strike in February, has become active again.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” General Rawat had said.

The Army Chief went on to add that some 500 terrorists were waiting to cross over into the Indian side from the terror camps operating in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).