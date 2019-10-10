Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Setback for Shiv Sena ahead of polls as 26 corporators, 300 party workers resign

Even as just 11 days are left for polls in the state there are a number of rebel candidates from both parties in several constituencies.

Maharashtra election news: In a major setback for Shiv Sena ahead of October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections, 26 of its corporators and close to 300 workers have resigned from the party. All the resignations have come in support of rebel party leader Dhananjay Bodare, who was miffed over Kalyan East constituency going to the BJP, Shiv Sena’s ally, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking about his decision to quit from the party, Dhananjay Badore said he will contest as an independent candidate as in last 10 years there had been no development in his area because of which people are suffering. “We cannot accept BJP candidate as our MLA and hence I am contesting against him,” Badore said.

Those who have tendered there resignations in Badore’s support include 16 party workers from Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and 10 from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Even as just 11 days are left for polls in the state there are a number of rebel candidates from both parties in several constituencies.

In his Dussehra rally on Tuesday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray apologised to those party workers who could not get poll tickets to contest upcoming elections and also urged them to support alliance candidates. As per seat sharing agreement, the BJP is contesting on 150 seats, Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies, while Others in the ally have fielded their candidates on 14 seats.

Meanwhile, the campaign in eight Assembly seats Amravati is all set to gain momentum from tomorrow as BJP chief Amit Shah, as well as Shiv Sena chief, are expected to hold separate rallies in the district. Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Melghat constituency. Thackeray will address a public gathering in Amravati city.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 for 288-member Assembly. The counting of votes in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 24.