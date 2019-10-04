Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP to contest on 150 seats, Shiv Sena gets 124 

The BJP will be fighting on 150 seats whereas Sena will field its candidates on 124.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Friday finalised seat-sharing for upcoming state assembly elections. The saffron party will be fighting on 150 seats whereas Sena will field its candidates on 124. Maharashtra has 288 Assembly seats. Rest 14 seats will go to smaller alliance partners. Both the parties have released the list of candidates.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested separately. The saffron party had won 122 seats of 260 it contested while Sena got just 63 of 282 seats. A party is required to cross the majority mark of 145 to form the government in the 288-member House. After a fractured mandate, BJP and Sena came together to form the government.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on 24.

Earlier today, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a joint press conference and said that they will ask rebels to withdraw their nominations as an independent candidate. “In the coming days, we (BJP and Sena) will ask all rebel candidates to withdraw and this will be done with the rebel candidates of each party of the grand alliance. If they don’t comply then they will not get any position in any of our alliance parties,” Fadnavis said.