Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: Will BJP-Shiv Sena hold fort or will Sharad Pawar spring a surprise? Counting to begin at 8 AM

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Will BJP-Shiv Sena hold fort ?

Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: All preparations are in place for the counting of votes for Maharashtra assembly elections on Thursday. The counting process will begin at 8 AM amid tight security at different locations across the state. The polling for 288 seats in the state was held in a single phase on Monday. According to Election Commission data, the state saw a voter turnout of 61.13%, a dip from the 63.20% in 2014 elections. The highest turnout of 83.93% was recorded in the Karveer assembly seat in Kolhapur. The lowest was in south Mumbai’s upmarket Colaba area at 40.11%. The ECI said that it has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the process. Heavy police personnel and security officials have been stationed at various counting centres across the state. The ECI said that a three-tier security system was placed at strong rooms to guard 1,12,328 used EVMs and VVPAT machines. The EVMs were kept under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. In all, 48 counting centres have been set up in the headquarters of all the Assembly constituencies. The entire counting process will be video recorded.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine is arrayed against the opposition Congress-NCP with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi being the dominant player among the other parties. Most exit polls have predicted that the ruling alliance will return to power with a comfortable majority in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

Read More