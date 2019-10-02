Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Ramdas Athawale defends Devendra Fadnavis after SC order, says CM’s track record unblemished

Athawale, however, said workers of his Republican Party of India (A) in Worli will vote for Aaditya.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has backed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hours after the Supreme Court directed the latter to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases. The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment expressed confidence that Fadnavis, who will be leading the BJP charge in the October 21 state Assembly polls, will come out clean.

“A lot of times, allegations hurled are politically motivated. There is nothing wrong if a court finds anything worth investigating. As far as I know, Devendra Fadnavis ji has been a representative with an unblemished track record. His father had a clean image and so does he,” Athawale said.

He said the SC ruling would not have any impact on the upcoming Maharashtra polls and claimed work done in the state by Fadnavis and by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre will help the NDA.

Athawale welcomed the Shiv Sena’s decision to field Aaditya Thackeray from Worli but downplayed statements by a section of the Sena that the Yuva Sena chief was being groomed for the post of CM.

“There is no harm in dreaming since that is an easy job. Shiv Sena (has been) claiming Aaditya Thackeray will be the next chief minister. Let them dream. But we are supporting Devendra Fadnavis for CM,” he said.

Athawale, however, said workers of his Republican Party of India (A) in Worli will vote for Aaditya.

Speaking about his party’s alliance with the BJP, Athawale said he hoped the RPI(A) would get to fight eight Assembly seats.

Queried on chances of RPI(A) candidates fighting on the BJP’s lotus symbol, Athawale said a suitable decision would be taken in a “day or two”.