Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi in state means BJP is winning, taunts Yogi Adityanath

“I learnt at Nanded airport that Rahul Gandhi is to address rallies in Maharashtra. Gandhi landing in Maharashtra means the BJP is 100 per cent going to win the election,” Adityanath said. (IE photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Maharashtra for the poll campaign means the BJP is going to win “100 per cent”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. Addressing a poll rally in Umarkhed, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to elimination of terrorism. Praising Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the duo has established the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Superior India) through the move.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir BDC polls: NPP seeks President’s intervention to uphold democracy in state



“I learnt at Nanded airport that Rahul Gandhi is to address rallies in Maharashtra. Gandhi landing in Maharashtra means the BJP is 100 per cent going to win the election,” Adityanath said. “Whichever party Gandhi is going to support is bound to lose. Gandhi’s presence has confirmed the Congress and NCP’s defeat,” he added.

Adityanath, who campaigned for BJP candidate Namdev Sasane, further urged the people to vote for the BJP to fast-track schemes meant for the welfare of farmers. The election to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled for October 21. The poll result will be out on October 24.