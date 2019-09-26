Maharashtra assembly election 2019: Pune administration orders removal of PM Modi’s hoardings

Citing a letter received from the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, the Pune district the administration issued a circular to election officers in this regard on September 24. (File photo PTI)

The district administration has ordered removal of all hoardings bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from petrol pumps, state transport buses, bus stands and train stations in view of the model code of conduct coming into force for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra.

The order came after the Maharashtra Congress wrote to the Election Commission (EC), demanding removal of the PM’s photos from petrol pumps, public places and vehicles in view of the poll code coming into force on Saturday last. Citing a letter received from the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, the Pune district the administration issued a circular to election officers in this regard on September 24.

The circular, signed by a deputy collector rank officer who is also the coordination officer for the district, said hoardings bearing Modi’s photos should be removed from petrol pumps, state transport buses, bus stands, railway stations and municipal corporation buses. It also asks the election officers to submit a report to the district administration.