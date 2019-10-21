Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: NDA will win more than 222 seats in state, claims Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar (File photo)

As Maharashtra went on polls today, Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar expressed confidence on Monday that his party along with alliance partner will not only be able to form the government for the second successive term but will also break all previous records. The elections were held on Monday for 288 Assembly seats. Results will be announced on October 24.

“Not just 220, we will cross 222 seats this time in Maharashtra. The Congress had won 222 seats once but we are going to break this record and form an even stronger government this time,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. He also expressed confidence that the party will also return to power in Haryana as well.

The single-phase election was held in Maharashtra today, with results scheduled to be declared on October 24. Around 63 per cent polling was recorded across the state where voting began at 7 am and ended at around 6 pm.As per agency reports, voters in rural areas voted in more numbers compared to there fellow voters from the urban regions.

Among those who voted include large number of politicians, movie stars, sports men and those from India Inc who showed up at polling stations to exercise their rights. Among those who voted are RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, former president Pratibha Patil, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray among others.

Maharashtra has as many as 8,98,39,600 voters. This include 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Throughout the day close to 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed in 96,661 polling booths in the state.

The Congress has said has filed around 250 complaints of violations in poll procedure with the Election Commission.These include one for Ramtek segment where the party claimed that if the voter pressed the button the EVM in favour of Congress candidate, the vote would go to the BJP.