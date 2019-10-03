Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: NCP releases list of 77 candidates, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

NCP list: Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati. He had resigned from the seat recently after he was named in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.
The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday announced a list of 77 candidates, featuring senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal. Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting BJP MLA and minister.
Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur, and Bhujbal from Yeola.
Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, will contest from Parli.
Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik will contest from Anushaktinagar in Mumbai.
From Kej, the party has fielded Prithviraj Sathe. Earlier, it had announced Namita Mundada’s candidature, but she joined the BJP.
