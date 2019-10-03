Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh Rane joins BJP, may be fielded from Kankavli

Nitesh Rane joins BJP, may be fielded from from Kankavli

Former Congress MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Nitesh is the son of former Congress leader Narayan Rane.

Narayan Rane had quit the Congress in 2017 and formed a regional political party, Maharashtra Swabhiman Party. Nitesh joined the BJP amidst speculations that his father was mulling to merge his party with the BJP. However, continuous objections from Shiv Sena has made the BJP hold the decision.

Narayan Rane had served as the CM of Maharashtra from February 1, 1999 to October 17, 1999. He was with the Shiv Sena till 2005. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from BJP’s quota.

Earlier on Wednesday, Narayan Rane had said that his son will contest the polls from Kankavli seat on BJP’s ticket. He even claimed that Nitesh’s name will figure in the second list of the BJP. The second list of the BJP was released yesterday but Nitesh’s name was missing from it.

Nitesh had won the 2014 Assembly elections from Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district on a Congress ticket. He had defeated the then BJP MLA Pramod Jathar.