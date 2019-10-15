Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi’s poll blitzkrieg at Yavatmal and Wardha today

Rahul Gandhi will address rallies at Wani in Yavatmal district and Arvi in Wardha District.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Maharashtra today to address two public meetings. He will address rallies at Wani in Yavatmal district and Arvi in Wardha District. On Monday, the former Congress chief addressed rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra where the BJP is in power for the last five years. Haryana and Maharashtra will go to polls same-day on October 21 and results will be out on October 24. In both states, the Congress is on backfoot due to infighting and absence of leadership that could take on ascending BJP. The saffron party, on the other hand, has consolidated with is base with the help of some decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies at Chandivali and Dharavi in Maharashtra and Nuh in Haryana. He launched a scathing attacked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly bringing down the economy and destroying the industry. He said demonetization and GST brought down the economic growth of India. “I feel sad because there is no employment. The farmers are committing suicide, people are upset because of GST. I was told by the traders of Gujarat that Modi ji has imposed ‘Inspector Raj’ on them,” the former Congress president said.

He compared the BJP with the Britishers. “Just as the British used to steal money, BJP is stealing money from the poor and giving it to the rich. You all have to stand together and stop this injustice,” Gandhi said. He also accused the government of giving money to rich thereby increasing unemployment. “…farmers will suffer and the economy will fall. If this money is given to the poor, then the economy will grow – either they do not understand this or they do not want to do this,” Rahul Gandhi said.