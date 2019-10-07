Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 Live Updates: BJP, Shiv Sena hope to repeat thumping win, PM Modi to address 9 rallies

The BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections in an alliance. (File Photo, PTI)

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are just a few weeks away from now. All the major political parties and regional parties have declared their candidates for the October 21 polling. While the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting in an alliance, the NCP and Congress have joined the ranks to go give a stiff challenge to the ruling dispensation, However, several opinion polls have predicted that the saffron parties alliance will return to power another five years. In the run up to the elections, both the ruling and opposition camps have planned several rallies by their top leadership. As per the plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies across the state to garner support for the BJP and Shiv Sena candidates. The Congress party has also prepared a plan for rallies and roadshows by its top leaders.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana would be the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha elections. Buoyed by the outcome of the general elections, the BJP is expecting a repeat of its performance in the coming elections.

