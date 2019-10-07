  1. Home
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 Live Updates: BJP, Shiv Sena hope to repeat thumping win, PM Modi to address 9 rallies

Updated:Oct 07, 2019 9:00:19 am

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are just a few weeks away from now. All the major political parties and regional parties have declared their candidates for the October 21 polling. While the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting in an alliance, the NCP and Congress have joined the ranks to go give a stiff challenge to the ruling dispensation, However, several opinion polls have predicted that the saffron parties alliance will return to power another five years. In the run up to the elections, both the ruling and opposition camps have planned several rallies by their top leadership. As per the plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine rallies across the state to garner support for the BJP and Shiv Sena candidates. The Congress party has also prepared a plan for rallies and roadshows by its top leaders.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana would be the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha elections. Buoyed by the outcome of the general elections, the BJP is expecting a repeat of its performance in the coming elections.

    As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The counting will be done on October 24. 24

    The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 seats. Currently, the BJP and Shiv Sena enjoy majority in the House. The two parties are contesting elections together this time. On the other hand, the Congress and NCP have signed an electoral pact for the elections. Both the ruling and opposition camps are hopeful of outperforming each other in the elections. Polling across all the 288 seats will take place in a single phase on Octpber 21. The results will be announced on October 24.
