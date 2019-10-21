Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 LIVE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote at polling booth in Nagpur Central Constituency

Maharashtra election LIVE: Polling begun on Monday morning across all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. The voting process started at 7 am and it will end at 6 pm. The main contest lies between the “Mahayuti” of the BJP and Shiv Sena and the “maha-aghadi” (front) led by the Congress and the NCP. The BJP is contesting 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 124 seats. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district. The BJP, under Fadnavis’ leadership, is seeking a second straight term in the state. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. Aaditya, 29, also the Yuva Sena chief, is the first leader from his family to make a debut in electoral politics.
Several opinion polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will return to power for the next five years. The alliance has claimed that it will win over 220 seats in the 288 Legislative Assembly. The term for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar casts his vote. He is contesting against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar.
PM NarendraModi addressed nine rallies across the state. In his speeches, Modi dared the Opposition to bring back provisions of the now scrapped Article 370 in their election manifesto. He also hinted at continued action against Opposition leaders "who are in jail" in corruption cases.
Among other parties, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has fielded 101 candidates, the CPI 16, the CPM 8. The BSP has fielded candidates in 262 constituencies. A total of 1400 Independents are also in the poll arena.
Maharashtra has a total of 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men, who are expected to exercise their franchise on October 21 to elect 288 out of total 3237 candidates, including 235 women, in thefray. A total of 1,06,76,013 are voters fall in the age group of 18-25 years.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday morning cast his vote for the Nagpur Central Constituency.
As election gets underway in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed people to vote in large numbers.
Voting in Maharashtra begun at 7 AM across all the 288 Assembly seats to elect a new government. The voting process will continue till 6 PM.