Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 LIVE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote at polling booth in Nagpur Central Constituency

Polling underway in Maharashtra amid tight security.

Maharashtra election LIVE: Polling begun on Monday morning across all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. The voting process started at 7 am and it will end at 6 pm. The main contest lies between the “Mahayuti” of the BJP and Shiv Sena and the “maha-aghadi” (front) led by the Congress and the NCP. The BJP is contesting 164 seats, which include candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 124 seats. On the other hand, the Congress has fielded 147 candidates and the ally NCP 121. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district. The BJP, under Fadnavis’ leadership, is seeking a second straight term in the state. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. Aaditya, 29, also the Yuva Sena chief, is the first leader from his family to make a debut in electoral politics.

Several opinion polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will return to power for the next five years. The alliance has claimed that it will win over 220 seats in the 288 Legislative Assembly. The term for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

