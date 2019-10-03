Maharashtra Assembly election Live: Shiv Sena’s mega show of strength before Aditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Aditya Thackeray to file nomination from Worli Assembly seat on Thursday.

Maharashtra assembly election 2019 Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will file his nomination papers today for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Aditya, who is the first in his family to contest elections since his grandfather Bal Thackeray founded the party, will file his papers from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. The Worli seat is considered a safe seat for the Shiv Sena. Barring 2009 elections, the Shiv Sena has won every election from this seat. The Shiv Sena’s decision to field Aditya in the elections has come as huge moral boost for the party workers across the state who have on many occasions projected him as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena is contesting elections in an agreement with the BJP. The BJP has so far released the list of 139 candidates.

