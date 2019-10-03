  1. Home
Maharashtra Assembly election Live: Shiv Sena’s mega show of strength before Aditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Updated:Oct 03, 2019 11:32:36 am

Maharashtra election news: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will file his nomination papers from Worli Assembly seat.

Aditya Thackeray nominationAditya Thackeray to file nomination from Worli Assembly seat on Thursday.

Maharashtra assembly election 2019 Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will file his nomination papers today for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Aditya, who is the first in his family to contest elections since his grandfather Bal Thackeray founded the party, will file his papers from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. The Worli seat is considered a safe seat for the Shiv Sena. Barring 2009 elections, the Shiv Sena has won every election from this seat. The Shiv Sena’s decision to field Aditya in the elections has come as huge moral boost for the party workers across the state who have on many occasions projected him as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena is contesting elections in an agreement with the BJP. The BJP has so far released the list of 139 candidates.

    11:32 (IST)03 Oct 2019
    Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

    The state of Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase later this month. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling will take place on October 21 and result will be announced on October 24.

    11:29 (IST)03 Oct 2019
    Aditya Thackeray to file nomination today

    Aditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Aditya is contesting election from Worli seat in Mumbai. He is set file his nomination papers on Thursday.

    The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 seats. The state will go polls in a single phase on October 21. The results will be announced on October 14.
