Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: In a joint statement, BJP, Shiv Sena reaffirm to contest polls together

The joint statement by the BJP and Shiv Sena said that CM Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray would announced the seat-sharing deal soon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra together with other allies, a joint statement said by the parties said on Monday. Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai said that the seat-sharing deal between the alliance partners have been finalised.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing, the statement signed by Patil and Desai said, adding that the Republican Party of India (A), Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Shiv Sangram Sanghatna and Rayat Kranti Sena will be the other partners of the ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance).

Patil also said earlier that the announcements and details of seat-sharing will soon be made jointly by Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray.

Several formulae for seat-sharing between the BJP-Sena and allies have been floated since the past few days. However, none have been considered as final.

The joint statement was issued amidst an unease between the alliance partners over the distribution of seats.

Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray handed out mandatory A-B forms – a form which mentions the official party candidate – to his party’s candidates, including to son Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya will become the first Thackeray to contest an election. He said on Monday that he will contest the Worli assembly segment in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra alliance comprises the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Republican Party of India-A, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the Shiv Sangram Party and the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana. Patil and Desai also expressed hope that the people of Maharashtra will give them another opportunity after the government’s performance during the last five years.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The counting will be done on October 24.