Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: How to check name in voter list

Maharashtra voter list 2019: How to check name in voter list.

Maharashtra voter list: Polling to elect 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is currently underway amid tight security. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure free and fair polling. According to Election Commission data, the state has 8,98,39,600 voters which includes 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. The commission has deployed 6.5 lakh polling personnel at 96,661 polling booths across the state. Nearly 1,35,021 VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines have also been installed.

The Election Commission maintains the record of voters and releases the list of voters ahead of the elections for the states. The list can be accessed through both online and offline mode. It is important that you check your name in the voter’s list before you step out to vote. Remember, only having a voter ID is not sufficient for you to be able to exercise your vote. Be wise and check your name in the electoral roll before you step out to vote.

How to check voter list offline:

– The voter list is available with the block level officer (BLO). Voters can visit the BLO to check their names on the list.

How to check voter list online:

– Voters can access the Maharashtra government’s website https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/.

– On the homepage, click on ‘Find Name in Voter List’ option.

– A new page will open where you may look for your name using two options.

– A voter can choose to find your name through the name-wise checkbox, after which you may choose between District and Assembly. Choose one and add the required details like your name and security question.

– A voter can also search for his/her name using ID card by selecting the District option, filling in the EPIC number printed on the voter id card and a captcha.

Voter Helpline App

– A voter can also search his/her name through the Voter Helpline App. Just fill the required fields in the app and check your name.

Check your name via SMS

– A voter can check his/her name by sending as SMS: “ECI (space) EPIC number to 1950”.

Besides ensuring that your name is included in the voters’ list, it will also give you the convenience to know where exactly your polling booth is so that you do not need to wander around in search of it and lose your precious time.