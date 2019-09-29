Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: ‘Had promised Balasaheb to make a Shiv sainik CM’

Uddhav Thackeray has vowed to make a Shiv sainik the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has vowed to make a ‘Shiv sainik’ (party worker) the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Addressing party workers and ticket aspirants in suburban Bandra on Saturday, he recalled that he had promised his late father Bal Thackeray to install a ‘Shiv Sainik’ as the CM of the state.

“I had promised Balasaheb (founder of Shiv Sena) that I will make a Shiv sainik chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil this promise,” he said.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the BJP repeatedly stressing that outgoing CM Devendra Fadnavis will retain the post after elections next month. Notably, the Shiv Sena is projecting Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray as the CM face in the event of the NDA retaining power.

Uddhav also said talks with the BJP were progressing well and a final decision on sharing of seats will be announced soon. He said that if the deal materialises, the Shiv Sena will not backstab.

While urging the workers to stay loyal to the party and partners, he said, “I want power in Maharashtra so I have called aspirants from all the 288 seats. I want to strengthen the Sena in all the constituencies. If the alliance with BJP happens, Shiv Sena will work to ensure BJP’s victory in the seats they contest. BJP’s support should always be there for Sena candidates where they contest.”

In the previous assembly elections held in 2014, the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately over a dispute over sharing of seats. The BJP won maximum 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while Shiv the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats. Both the parties later joined hands later to form a BJP-led government.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. Counting will take place on October 24.