Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar file nominations today

Fadnavis is being challenged by Congress’s Ashish Deshmukh from the seat. (ANI photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were among the prominent Maharashtra candidates who filed nominations for the October 21 Assembly polls on Friday, the last day to submit the papers.

Fadnavis, the first BJP chief minister of the state, filed his papers from the Nagpur South-West constituency. He was accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

Fadnavis is being challenged by Congress’s Ashish Deshmukh from the seat. Pawar filed nomination from the Baramati segment he currently represents in the assembly. The former Maharashtra deputy chief minister is pitted against BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati in Pune district.

The last date of filing nomination papers is October 4, while the date for their scrutiny is October 5. Nominations can be withdrawn till October 7. The result of the election to the 288-seat Assembly will be out on October 24.