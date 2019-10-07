Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Congress-NCP manifesto promises 80% jobs to locals, Rs 5,000 allowance to unemployed 

Published: October 7, 2019 5:49:47 PM

Congress-NCP Manifesto: Both Congress and NCP are contesting this election together on 125 seats each. The polling will happen on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Congress-NCP Manifesto: The Congress and NCP on Monday released a joint manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. The Congress and NCP have made a number of promises in its manifesto. Among the key promises are a Rs 5,000 monthly allowance to educated unemployed, complete loan waiver to farmers and 80 per cent of jobs to locals in new industries.

Here are some key promises in Congress-NCP manifesto 

Five thousand rupees monthly allowance for young educated unemployed!
Will focus on raising the Human Development Index
The minimum wage for workers will be Rs 21,000
Special act to give 80 per cent of jobs in new industries to local landowners!
Reduce the penalty imposed under the new ‘Motor Vehicles Act’!
Immediately loan waiver implementation for farmers!

For students 

State scholarships for higher education in foreign Universities for deserving students.
Government engineering and medical colleges will be established in every district.
Immediate filling up of teachers’ vacancies across the state.
Existing curriculum to be updated to meet the changing needs.

Among the leaders who were present at the occasion are NCP leader Supriya Sule, Congress Mumbai chief Eknath Gaikwad and NCP state vice-president Nawab Malik. Releasing the manifesto, the Congress said that it was certain that “the implementation of this manifesto will surely bring Maharashtra back onto the path of progress”.

Last week on Saturday, Congress Youth released its manifesto for the upcoming polls. It has promised a monthly allowance of Rs 5000 for educated unemployed youths and 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youths. It has also promised scholarships for meritorious students pursuing higher education in foreign universities.

Both Congress and NCP are contesting this election together on 125 seats each. The polling will happen on October 21.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Stock Market

