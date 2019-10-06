Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Brahmin outfit divided over Chandrakant Patil’s Kothrud candidature

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh on Saturday spoke in different voices over supporting senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud for the Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21.

Maharashtra BJP chief Patil was given the ticket from Kothrud after the party dropped sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni.

While a section of the Mahasangh, led by spokesperson Anand Dave, announced support for Patil following a meeting on Saturday, the outfit’s president Govind Kulkarni said there was no official support for the Maharashtra minister.

“The letter issued by Dave (in support of Patil) is not the official stand of the outfit,” Kulkarni said, adding that Dave had been removed as Mahasangh spokesperson.

He said the meeting between the Mahasangh and Patil over demands of the Brahmin community was “unsatisfactory”.

“Medha Kulkarni was denied a ticket because she was Brahmin. Besides Kulkarni, two more Brahmin hopefuls did not get tickets and this has made the community angry,” Kulkarni claimed.

The outfit has named Mayuresh Argade as its candidate and has asked Patil to withdraw his candidature, Kulkarni said.