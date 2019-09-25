BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing worse than partition of India: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut has said that seat-sharing between the BJP and Shiv Sena for the Maharashtra Assembly pools is worse than India-Pakistan partition.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the seat-sharing between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his party for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections is even tougher than the partition of India and Pakistan.

“Maharashtra is so huge. This division of 288 seats is more difficult than the partition of India and Pakistan. If we were in the opposition instead of being in government, then the picture would have been different,” he said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

Raut noted that there is greater concern about BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in media than in the parties. He said that the leaders of the two parties are sharing positive discussions on the matter and whatever decision the two parties take, it will be made known to the public soon.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP has 122 members. The Shiv Sena has 63 MLAs. The Shiv Sena is asking for 135 seats from the BJP to contest, according to the formula agreed by the leadership of the both parties ahead of the general elections. However, the BJP which is buoyed by the performance in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May, wants to enter the fray on as many seats as possible in the 288 members Legislative Assembly. According to multiple media reports, the BJP is not willing to give more than 110-115 seats to Sena, which is unacceptable to the latter. For this reason, there is a tangle between the ruling parties on division of seats.

In 2014 elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested elections separately and won 122 and 63 seats, respectively. The two parties had joined the ranks post-elections to form the government.

Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.