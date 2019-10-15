Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP releases manifesto, promises 1 crore jobs and housing for all

BJP Working President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders together released the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai (Twitter)

Maharashtra elections 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released their manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, promising creation of one crore jobs in the state, a house for all, construction of 30,000 km roads in rural areas and dealing with water scarcity if it returns to power.

The BJP manifesto, released less than a week ahead of the polls scheduled for October 21, focusses on making the state drought-free. The BJP has promised to interconnect 11 dams in the state and take up construction of a dam on west-flowing rivers at Godavari Valley to provide water to drought-affected areas of Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Among other notable promises include assisting one crore families for employment, providing clean drinking water to all households by 2022, creation of an autonomous body to oversee road construction, investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects, Krishna will carry excess water flowing in Koyna and other rivers to the permanent dry part of western Maharashtra and more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers.

BJP Working President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders together released the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Mumbai. “Five years back, Maharashtra was a state that was tainted and was full of corruption. There was un-stability. The seat of the CM was like musical chairs and it was mis-governance and bad-governance,” Nadda said.

In Maharashtra, BJP is contesting Assembly elections in an alliance with Shiv Sena. However, the two parties did not agree on a few issues and decided to have separate manifestos for the upcoming election. Some of the key points in the Shiv Sena manifesto included creating the Chief Minister’s fund for construction of roads in the municipal corporation areas.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Congress full list of candidates

Challenging them is the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine which will contest polls together in Maharashtra. In their manifesto for the Assembly polls, the Congress-NCP alliance has promised to reduce penalty under Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) along with immediate farm loan waiver and zero-interest loan for higher education to students.

Their manifesto also talks of action to deal with climate change. The other important promises include a 100 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation, minimum support price (MSP) for dairy farm products based on the production cost to increase farmers’ income.

The two parties have also promised to enact laws to reserve 80 per cent jobs for locals in new industries. They have also decided to give a free laptop to 10 lakh girls who clear SSC examination.