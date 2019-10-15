Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP promises Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar if it returns to power

The manifesto has also promised of creation of five crore jobs for the youth in the next five years and taking the state’s economy to US Dollar 1 trillion. (Twitter image)

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday promised to honour Vinayak Damodar Savarkar with the country’s highest civilian award- Bharat Ratna. Releasing the manifesto for the forthcoming assembly polls, the saffron party also promised to award Bharat Ratna to educational reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, at the then Bombay’s Bhagur. Savarkar was a leading personality in the Hindu Mahasabha. He was a controversial figure in the nation’s freedom struggle.

In 1948, he was charged as one of a conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, however, due to lack of evidence, he was released by the court. He had also spent his life in Andaman’s Cellular jail for waging a conspiracy against the King emperor. He was set free in 1921.

The manifesto titled- ‘Sampanna, Samruddha, Samarth Maharashtra’ was released in presence of party’s working president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrakant Patil and Mumbai unit head Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The manifesto has also promised of creation of five crore jobs for the youth in the next five years and taking the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion. The party has also assured houses for everyone by 2022.

The saffron party has also promised to connect all the 11 dams of the Marathwada region and to provide clean drinking water with the help of a closed pipeline. It further added that Rs 5 lakh crore will be invested in the infrastructure projects if it comes to power.

The voting for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be conducted on October 21, 2019, and counting of votes will take place on October 24, 2019. BJP is contesting on 150 seats while Shiv Sena on 124 seats and its allies on 14 seats. Currently, the BJP’s strength in the state assembly is 122 while Shiv Sena has 63 seats.