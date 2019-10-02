Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP plans 10 rallies by PM Modi, 20 by Amit Shah

Published: October 2, 2019 12:45:44 PM

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Maharashtra for a second consecutive term. The party is contesting elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Modi rally in MaharashtraPM Narendra Modi is likely to address 10 election rallies in Maharashtra where polling will take place in a single phase on October 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least ten rallies for the Assembly election campaign in Maharashtra, a BJP leader said on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah will hold around 20
rallies across the state, the leader said, requesting anonymity.

The state, where the saffron party is hoping to retain power in alliance with the Shiv Sena, will go to the polls on October 21.

“We are planning to hold some 10 rallies of the prime minister, and Shah is scheduled to address 20 rallies,” the leader said.

Several other senior party leaders too will hit the campaign trail, he added.

