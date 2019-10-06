Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar says tickets denied to some due to anti-incumbency

By: |
Chandrapur | Published: October 6, 2019 11:17:10 AM

Without taking names of the trio, Mungantiwar said, "The BJP denied tickets to candidates against whom there was anti-incumbency as per a party survey."

Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "The BJP denied tickets to candidates against whom there was anti-incumbency as per a party survey." (File | PTI)

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Saturday said some leaders were not given tickets for the October 21 Assembly polls after a party survey showed anti-incumbency in their constituencies.

In a move that foxed political observers, the BJP declined tickets to several senior leaders including Eknath Khadse (Muktainagar), Vinod Tawde (Borivali, Mumbai) and Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Kamptee).

“Senior leaders like Bawankule, Khadse and Tawde might get new responsibilities in the near future,” he added.

He exuded confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance would win over 220 seats in the 288-member Assembly, claiming the Devendra Fadnavis government had worked hard on welfare projects as well as agriculture works like barrages and canals.

Speaking on other issues, Mungantiwar said Chandrapur would be made a “water resource district” in the next five years by developing irrigation projects in 15 talukas.

He said the Chichdoh barrage project, on Wainganga river, was complete.

The BJP leader said there were plans to have a cotton cluster in Rajura, as well as a stadium each in every taluka.

A grant of Rs 65 crore has been approved by the state government to develop Mahakali Temple complex in the east Maharashtra city.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
