Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP likely to release its first list of candidates today

By: |
Updated: September 29, 2019 7:28:12 AM

"The list of candidates will be finalised after state leaders discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning to the country tomorrow," the source said.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, bjp, Narendra Modi, BJP maharashtra first list, Narendra Modi, Chandrakant Patil, Devendra FadnavisChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday.

The ruling BJP is likely to announce it first list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday, a party source told news agency PTI in Mumbai. Elections will be held in the state on October 21. “The list of candidates will be finalised after state leaders discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning to the country tomorrow,” the source said.

Also read: Joined BJP because of Arun Jaitley: Gautam Gambhir

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil will fly to Delhi on Sunday, he added.
Some ticket aspirants have already collected nomination forms from government offices, he said. The last date of submission of nomination forms is October 4.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: BJP likely to release its first list of candidates today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition