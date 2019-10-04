Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP fields Eknath Khadse’s daughter Rohini from Muktainagar constituency

Party sources said it was made clear to him that he would not be given ticket this time.

The BJP has fielded the daughter of its senior Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse from his Muktainagar constituency as it released its fourth list of candidates for the state assembly polls.

The decision to field Rohini Khadse indicates that the party has succeeded in placating her father, who is one of its senior most leaders in the state but has been sidelined following charges of irregularities when he was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

He had to resign as revenue minister in 2016.

Party sources said it was made clear to him that he would not be given ticket this time.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, which goes to polls on October 21.