Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: BJP expels 4 rebels who are in fray against official nominees

The BJP and its allies are contesting 162 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has fielded candidates in 126 segments in the 288-member assembly.

The BJP on Thursday expelled four rebels who are contesting against the official nominees of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the October 21 assembly elections. A BJP release said Charan Waghmare (Tumsar-Bhandara district), Geeta Jain (Mira-Bhayandar, Thane district), Balasaheb Ohwal (Pimpri-Chinchwad) and DilipDeshmukh (Ahmedpur-Latur district) have been expelled from the party.

Santos Janhate, who was Palghardistrict general secretary, is contesting as an independent candidate after quitting the party, the release said.

