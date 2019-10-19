Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi breaks into dance during Aurangabad rally – Watch Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dances to woo voters in Aurangabad. (File Photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was spotted dancing during an election rally in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. Owaisi’s unique way of campaigning was witnessed when he was coming down from the stage after addressing a public meeting. The rally took place at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad on Thursday evening.

The AIMIM leader’s dance steps resembled the act of flying a kite, in an apparent reference to the party symbol of AIMIM.

The AIMIM of Owaisi is contesting on a number of seats in Maharashtra where polling will take place on October 21. The video of Owaisi has now gone viral on the internet.

The gesture displayed by Owaisi evoked a good response from the crowd who cheered for their leader.

In his speech, Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act on the Srikrishna Commission report on the 1993 Mumbai riots as he accused the BJP leader of indulging in “dog whistle politics” by raising controversial topics in poll speeches.

Owaisi said PM Modi refers to the Mumbai serial blasts when he wants to win elections in the metropolis.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that previous governments did not do justice to victims of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. The cases are over, the accused have been punished. But the Srikrishna Commission report on the Mumbai riots is still not implemented. When will PM Modi act on it,” he said.