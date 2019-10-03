Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Amit Shah to address rally in Beed district on October 8

Shah is expected to address some 20 rallies in the state where Assembly elections would be held on October 21. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on October 8, a BJP leader said on Wednesday. Shah is expected to address some 20 rallies in the state where Assembly elections would be held on October 21.

He would address a rally on the occasion of Dussehra at Sawargaon Ghat on October 8, state minister Atul Save informed here.