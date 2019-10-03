Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Amit Shah to address rally in Beed district on October 8

Published: October 3, 2019 1:11:45 PM

He would address a rally on the occasion of Dussehra at Sawargaon Ghat on October 8, state minister Atul Save informed here.

Shah is expected to address some 20 rallies in the state where Assembly elections would be held on October 21. (File photo)Shah is expected to address some 20 rallies in the state where Assembly elections would be held on October 21. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on October 8, a BJP leader said on Wednesday. Shah is expected to address some 20 rallies in the state where Assembly elections would be held on October 21.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
