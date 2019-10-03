Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Amit Shah to address rally in Beed district on October 8

He would address a rally on the occasion of Dussehra at Sawargaon Ghat on October 8, state minister Atul Save informed here.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah would address a rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on October 8, a BJP leader said on Wednesday. Shah is expected to address some 20 rallies in the state where Assembly elections would be held on October 21.
He would address a rally on the occasion of Dussehra at Sawargaon Ghat on October 8, state minister Atul Save informed here.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.