Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Amit Shah likely to take call on Shiv Sena alliance in crucial meet ahead of polls today 

The BJP has a lot of brainstorming to do as the state unit of the party is reportedly in favour of contesting the polls without any partnership with the Uddhav Thackeray -led party.

Today’s meeting is also being attended by the top state leaders Pankaja Munde and Girish Mahajan who are in the party’s core committee for Maharashtra.

Sources said that while Devendra Fadnavis is in favour of an alliance with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil believes that party should go alone. Several state leaders are of the view that the BJP can win a majority on its own riding on the overwhelming success in Lok Sabha polls.