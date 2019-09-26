Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Amit Shah likely to take call on Shiv Sena alliance in crucial meet ahead of polls today 

Sources said that while Devendra Fadnavis is in favour of an alliance with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil believes that party should go alone.
BJP-Shiv Sena seat sharing: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top leaders, including JP Nadda are meeting in New Delhi today to decide the number of seats the party is willing to offer to the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The BJP has a lot of brainstorming to do as the state unit of the party is reportedly in favour of contesting the polls without any partnership with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.
Today’s meeting is also being attended by the top state leaders Pankaja Munde and Girish Mahajan who are in the party’s core committee for Maharashtra.
Sources said that while Devendra Fadnavis is in favour of an alliance with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil believes that party should go alone. Several state leaders are of the view that the BJP can win a majority on its own riding on the overwhelming success in Lok Sabha polls.
As far as seat sharing is concerned, the Shiv Sena has maintained that anything less than a 50:50 formula is unacceptable to it, the BJP is said to be in mood to offer anything above 120 out of 288 seats up for grabs in the Maharashtra Assembly. Both the parties earlier pledged to leave 18 seats for smaller parties like Ramdas Athawale’s Republic Party of India (RPI).
The enormity of the seat-sharing issue was recently highlighted by senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who compared it with the partition of India and Pakistan. “Maharashtra is so huge. This division of 288 seats is more difficult than the partition of India and Pakistan,” Raut had said.
On the other hand, Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest on 125 seats each. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in a single phase on October 21 and results will be out on October 25.
