Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: AIMIM announces three more candidates, 27 so far

Ayesha Mohammed Qazi will contest from Miraj, Syed Taher Hussain Moinuddin from Ahmedpur and Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh from Hadapsar, a party release said. The party has so far announed 27 candidates for the state polls.
