Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: AIMIM announces three more candidates, 27 so far

The party has so far announed 27 candidates for the state polls. (File photo)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) declared three more candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Ayesha Mohammed Qazi will contest from Miraj, Syed Taher Hussain Moinuddin from Ahmedpur and Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh from Hadapsar, a party release said. The party has so far announed 27 candidates for the state polls.