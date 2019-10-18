Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: 9 crore voters, an assembly seat with 1 sq km area, some interesting facts

BJP and Congress are involved in an intense campaign battle for Maharashtra polls. (File Photo)

Assembly elections 2019: Maharashtra is the second largest state after Uttar Pradesh in terms of population but comes at the third spot in terms of the number of assembly seats with 289 seats after Uttar Pradesh (404) and West Bengal (295). The election takes place for 288 Vidhan Sabha seats while one member is nominated. There are certain interesting facts about Maharashtra assembly election. According to the latest official information given by the Election Commission of India, the state has a population of 12.43 crore people and the number of registered voters in the state is over 8.98 crore voters, it means that 70% of the population of the state is eligible to vote and has a voter ID card. Nearly 97% or over 8.68 crore registered voters have been issued photo voter ID cards (Electoral Photo Identity Card).

The smallest assembly seat in terms of population is Dharavi in Mumbai which is spread over an area of just one square kilometer. It shows the density of population in the country’s largest slum. On the other hand, the state has Aheri assembly constituency which is nearly 2,300 times bigger than Dharavi in terms of area. Aheri (AC-69) assembly seat in Gadchiroli district is spread over 2282.7 square kilometers.

In terms of the number of electorates, Wardha assembly seat is the smallest with 2.78 lakh electorates while the biggest assembly seat Panvel Vidhan Sabha in Raigad district has nearly twice as much registered voters with over 5.54 lakh voters.

Although, the smallest assembly constituency Dharavi is spread over just one square kilometer but it also has over 2 lakh electorates.

There is no assembly constituency in Maharashtra which has less than 2 lakh registered voters.

In terms of sex ratio, 12.43 crore, with male population of 6.51 crore (52.37%) and female population of 5.92 crore (47.62%). However, in terms of the number of registered voters, the state follows the same pattern with 4.68 crore male (52.11%) and 4.28 crore (47.66%) female voters.

There are 2,634 voters in the state who have opted for the ‘other’ category as their gender. The state also has 5,560 NRI voters and the number of service voters is 1.17 lakh.

A demographic analysis of registered voters shows that the highest number of voters, more than 3.25 crore voters are in the age group of 40-60 years, followed by 3.13 crore voters in 25-40 age group. The number of voters in the 60 plus age group is at around 1.52 crore while the number of young voters in the age group of 18-25 years is 1.06 crore.