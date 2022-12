Maharashtra assembly passes resolution on Belagavi border dispute

The development comes a week after Karnataka passed a similar resolution stating that the state will not cede an inch of land to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM, over the state border dispute, at Parliament Library, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row. The resolution was moved in the Assembly by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The resolution came after protests by the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents slamming the delay by the NDA government. The development comes a week after Karnataka passed a similar resolution stating that the state will not cede an inch of land to Maharashtra. Also Read Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Why two BJP-ruled states are at loggerheads



