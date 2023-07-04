scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Maharashtra: Amid power tussle, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP office in Mumbai

Sharad Pawar has called a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai in which all MPs and MLAs are asked to remain present. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar has also called the meeting on the same day and has called all the supporting NCP leaders and ministers.

Written by India News Desk
Ajit Pawar| NCP
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with Praful Patel and others during a press conference, in Mumbai, Monday, July 3, 2023.(Source-PTI)

Days after joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will inaugurate a new Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office near Mantralaya in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ajit Pawar faction MP Praful Patel, on Monday, in a joint conference announced that Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as the new state president of the party in Maharashtra.

Also Read: NCP rift deepens, Ajit Pawar faction names Sunil Tatkare as new state party president

Also Read

During the conference, Patel also announced that they have filed a disqualification petition against Jayant Patil.

“We are relieving Jayant Patil of his responsibilities and in his place, I am appointing Sunil Tatkare as Maharashtra President of Nationalist Congress Party. Sunil Tatkare will have the authority to make organisational decisions.”

Also Read: ‘Who will be next Ajit Pawar?’ After Maharashtra mutiny, a common refrain from UP, Bihar and Karnataka

During the press conference, new elected party state president Sunil Tatkare said he will strengthen the party in Maharashtra.“I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of the legislators and zila parishad leader,” he added.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar sacked Patil and Tatkare, both MPs who had sided with Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, from the party.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar along with 8 MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister, marking a vertical split in the NCP.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has called a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai in which all MPs and MLAs are asked to remain present. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar has also called the meeting on the same day and has called all the supporting NCP leaders and ministers.

More Stories on
Ajit Pawar
NCP

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 12:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS