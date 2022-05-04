Maharashtra: Amid crackdown against MNS, Raj Thackeray says agitation to continue till all illegal loudspeakers removed

Facing a crackdown against the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) over its challenge of playing Hanuman Chalisa at the time of azaan at mosques using illegal loudspeakers, party president Raj Thackeray reiterated that his agitation will continue till all illegal loudspeakers are brought down. Questioning the validity of loudspeakers at religious places, Thackeray on Wednesday said that the issue of illegal loudspeakers is not religious, but a social one.

“It’s not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it’s (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue,” said Raj Thackeray while addressing the media in Mumbai.

After Thackeray’s deadline for removing loudspeakers atop mosques in Maharashtra expired today, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa during the wee hours of Wednesday at the time of the morning azaan in Mumbai’s Charkop area. The security remained tight outside the MNS supremo’s residence amid the loudspeaker row.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police appealed to citizens against rumour-mongering aimed at affecting the communal harmony. “Don’t circulate content on social media which could hurt sentiments of any community, strict action could be taken. Don’t believe in rumours, maintain harmony and peace. Don’t indulge in activities that could harm communal harmony,” the police said.

At least 300 MNS workers have been detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa through loudspeakers at the time of azaan at mosques so far, media reports said citing police officials. Over 250 of them are from Aurangabad, the venue of Raj Thackeray’s Sunday rally where the MNS chief warned the government of removing illegal loudspeakers at religious places.

Thackeray, who has been making attempts to regain political ground in Maharashtra and position himself as the true heir to Bal Thackeray’s legacy, also trained his guns on his cousin and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The former has claimed that the Maharashtra CM ought to be ashamed of himself for acting against MNS workers while allowing mosques to continue the use of loudspeakers illegally.