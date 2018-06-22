Maharashtra AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni gets MoS rank

Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the state’s top law officer, will have minister of state rank. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has accorded minister of state (MoS) status to Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. In a Government Resolution (GR) issued yesterday, the government said Kumbhakoni, the state’s top law officer, will have a minister of state rank and the remuneration provided to him will be as per the existing rules. Kumbhakoni will have the MoS rank until he serves as the state’s law officer.

He will be given Rs 3,000 for the monthly residential telephone bill. He will be entitled to an official vehicle, which costs up to Rs 20 lakh, with a driver. However, he will not be entitled to use a red beacon and national flag on the vehicle. Kumbhakoni will be provided official residence meant for a MoS. He will be entitled to business class travel on official duty related to government.

He will be granted a place at official functions after the minister of state as per the warrant of precedence. He will not be entitled to bodyguards, escort, telephone operator at the residence, the GR said. The government had recently accorded the rank of MoS Chairman of Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple trust and Shiv Sena leader Adesh Bandekar.