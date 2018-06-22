​​​
  3. Maharashtra AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni gets MoS rank

Maharashtra AG Ashutosh Kumbhakoni gets MoS rank

In a Government Resolution (GR) issued yesterday, the government said Kumbhakoni, the state's top law officer, will have a minister of state rank and the remuneration provided to him will be as per the existing rules.

By: | Mumbai | Published: June 22, 2018 11:43 AM
maharashtra govt, ashutosh kumbhakoni, MoS, mos rank, govt resolution, state law officer, mos chairman Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the state’s top law officer, will have minister of state rank. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has accorded minister of state (MoS) status to Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. In a Government Resolution (GR) issued yesterday, the government said Kumbhakoni, the state’s top law officer, will have a minister of state rank and the remuneration provided to him will be as per the existing rules. Kumbhakoni will have the MoS rank until he serves as the state’s law officer.

He will be given Rs 3,000 for the monthly residential telephone bill. He will be entitled to an official vehicle, which costs up to Rs 20 lakh, with a driver. However, he will not be entitled to use a red beacon and national flag on the vehicle. Kumbhakoni will be provided official residence meant for a MoS. He will be entitled to business class travel on official duty related to government.

He will be granted a place at official functions after the minister of state as per the warrant of precedence. He will not be entitled to bodyguards, escort, telephone operator at the residence, the GR said. The government had recently accorded the rank of MoS Chairman of Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple trust and Shiv Sena leader Adesh Bandekar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top