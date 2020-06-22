Maharashtra: 80-year-old man killed by son in Latur on Father’s Day

Published: June 22, 2020

A 80-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a dispute over division of land in Nilanga tehsil in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said on Monday. Anandwadi-resident Panchappa Dhappadhule was attacked
and killed by his son Nagnath on Sunday, ironically Father’s Day, an official said.

“Nagnath and his brother Virnath would quarrel over land affairs and wanted division of property. The two brothers
had a fight on Saturday which was resolved by villagers. On Sunday, Nagnath and his sons etc attacked people in Virnath’s household. Three people were injured while Panchappa died,” he said.

One person has been arrested so far and several others are on the run after a murder case was registered, he added.

