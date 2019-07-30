Maharashtra: 4 opposition legislators resign; talk of their joining BJP

The four are likely to join the BJP on Wednesday (IE)

Four opposition legislator resigned from Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, amid talks of their switching allegiance to the ruling BJP. Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar and NCP’s Shivendrasin Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandip Naik handed over their resignation letters separately to Speaker Haribhau Bagade a the state legislature building Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai.

Kolambkar is a seven-term lawmaker from Mumbai, while Shivendrasinh Bhosle won the Satara seat in 2014 by 47,81 votes.

The four are likely to join the BJP on Wednesday sources said. These would be the latest inductions in the BJP ahea of Maharashtra Assembly polls due in just over two months.