Maharashtra: 35 students of government school suffer food poisoning

By: |
Published: January 11, 2020 11:19:04 AM

Of 145 students at the facility, 35 experienced acidity, vomiting and headache after consuming food at the school on Thursday night, inspector Subhash Rathod of Purna police station said.

Maharashtra, food poisoning, Parbhani district, Purna police station, Nanded, Maharashtra school food poisonThe affected children were admitted to a local rural hospital for preliminary treatment. (Representational image: (IE photo)

In a suspected case of food poisoning, at least 35 students of a government residential school in Parbhani district of Maharashtra took ill, police said on Saturday. Of 145 students at the facility, 35 experienced acidity, vomiting and headache after consuming food at the school on Thursday night, inspector Subhash Rathod of Purna police station said.

The affected children were admitted to a local rural hospital for preliminary treatment, he said, adding that some of them were later shifted to a hospital in Nanded. The children’s condition is now stable and they will be discharged soon, he said. The police are probing to ascertain the reason behind the incident, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra 35 students of government school suffer food poisoning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shankar Prasad takes jibe at opposition, says parties with 1-3 seats in trying to destabilize govt
2Delhi Police a ‘government stooge’: Left leaders on JNU suspect list
3JNU violence: Three professors move HC to preserve data, CCTV footage