Maharashtra: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at Lonavla; none hurt

One trolley (wheel set) each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai, they said.
Two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Lonavla hill town station in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, railway officials said.
One trolley (wheel set) each of the second and third coaches from the rear end of the train derailed at around 7.50 am while it was entering a platform at the Lonavla station, located about 80 km from Mumbai, they said.
- On PM Modi's direction, Centre to weed out old files, clear all pending grievances by October 31
- Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Delhi-UP traffic hit, highways and railway tracks blocked in Punjab; Rahul Gandhi slams govt as 'exploitative'
- India has suffered over 70 years due to colonial era laws, their interpretation: Supreme Court judge PS Narasimha
“All the train passengers are safe. No one was injured,” Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. He said the train was on way to Daund town in Pune district from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Relief vehicles were sent to the spot, the official said.
The two derailed coaches were later detached and the rest of the train proceeded on its journey at 9.27 am, he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.