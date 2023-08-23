Maharashtra: 17-year-old teen kills mother over suspected affair

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother on Monday night after an argument over a suspected extramarital relationship in the Vasai area in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

After seeing her exchange intimate text messages with someone, the boy confronted her which led to a fight, during which he picked up a sickle from the kitchen and attacked her face, neck and chest, killing her on the spot, Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place at around 8.45 pm on Monday soon after the victim Sonali Ghogre, 42, had dinner with her elder son at their house in the Parol area in Vasai East. Ghogre’s husband and younger son were not at home at the time.

When the boy saw his mother chatting on her mobile phone and sending intimate messages, he got furious and confronted her about her suspected affair. After attacking her with a sickle, the son then called up the police control room around 9 pm and reported that his mother had been attacked by unknown people.

Police reached the spot and rushed the woman to a hospital in Bhiwandi where she was declared dead.

After registering a murder case, police questioned the boy, as he was the one who had first reported the incident. A police officer said he first tried to evade questions but finally confessed to the murder, HT reported.

The boy has been sent to the Dongri Observation and Children’s Home and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.