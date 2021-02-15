Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead after truck overturns

Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.
All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.
Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.