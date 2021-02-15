  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: 16 labourers dead after truck overturns

By: |
February 15, 2021 9:04 AM

Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

Maharshtra labourer's death, truck overturns, papaya laden truck overtirns in Maharashtra's Jalgaon districtA truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district causing fatalities

Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Related News

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra 16 labourers dead after truck overturns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP has lost moral ground to rule: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh 
2Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Court sends 21-year-old climate activist to 5-day custody
3Himanta Biswa Sarma dares Rahul Gandhi: ‘Take a stand against immigrant Muslims if you want to save Assam’