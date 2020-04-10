Maharashtra: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation has identified 15 hot spots in the city and declared them as Quarantine Containment zones.(Representational image: IE)

As the count of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane city rose to 33, the civic body here identified 15 hotspots to contain the spread of the pandemic, an official said on Friday As many as 33 persons from Thane city have tested positive for coronavirus, of which 12 were from Kalwa ward, nine from Mumbra, six from Majiwada-Manpada, two each from Lokmanya Nagar and Naupada-Kopri zone and one each from Vartak Nagar and Utalsar, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvai said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has identified 15 hot spots in the city and declared them as Quarantine Containment zones, he said. The TMC has declared areas, including Kajuwadi, Dosti Vihar, Happy Valley, Saibaba Nagar, Loda Paradise, Runwal Garden, Dhobi Ali, Vigna Harta building, Manisha Nagar, MG Road, Vrindavan Society and Suryanagar, as quarantine containment zones.