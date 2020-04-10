Maharashtra: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

By: |
Published: April 10, 2020 5:32:48 PM

The TMC has declared areas, including Kajuwadi, Dosti Vihar, Happy Valley, Saibaba Nagar, Loda Paradise, Runwal Garden, Dhobi Ali, Vigna Harta building, Manisha Nagar, MG Road, Vrindavan Society and Suryanagar, as quarantine containment zones.

Maharashtra, Maharashtra covid 19 hotspots, Thane city, coronavirus outbreak, Quarantine Containment zones, Thane Municipal Corporation The Thane Municipal Corporation has identified 15 hot spots in the city and declared them as Quarantine Containment zones.(Representational image: IE)

As the count of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane city rose to 33, the civic body here identified 15 hotspots to contain the spread of the pandemic, an official said on Friday As many as 33 persons from Thane city have tested positive for coronavirus, of which 12 were from Kalwa ward, nine from Mumbra, six from Majiwada-Manpada, two each from Lokmanya Nagar and Naupada-Kopri zone and one each from Vartak Nagar and Utalsar, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvai said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has identified 15 hot spots in the city and declared them as Quarantine Containment zones, he said. The TMC has declared areas, including Kajuwadi, Dosti Vihar, Happy Valley, Saibaba Nagar, Loda Paradise, Runwal Garden, Dhobi Ali, Vigna Harta building, Manisha Nagar, MG Road, Vrindavan Society and Suryanagar, as quarantine containment zones.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Maharashtra 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Local stores to rescue: Only 1 in every 4 customers able to find fruits, veggies on e-commerce
2Goa police traces Russian man who went ‘missing’, lifeguards save another stranded in cave
3COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel blames Centre’s inaction for spread of coronavirus