A 10-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a speeding truck in the Shilphata area of Thane district on Wednesday night. The girl died on the spot, a police official said, reported ANI.
The girl has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra.
Police officials said the girl was crossing the road at around 8 pm when the driver ran the truck over her.
The driver of the truck has been arrested and the truck was seized, said the police official.
The dead body has been sent for post mortem.