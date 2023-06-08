A 10-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a speeding truck in the Shilphata area of Thane district on Wednesday night. The girl died on the spot, a police official said, reported ANI.

The girl has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra.

Also Read: Mumbai murder case: Man kills live-in partner, boils chopped body parts

Police officials said the girl was crossing the road at around 8 pm when the driver ran the truck over her.

Maharashtra | A 10-year-old girl died after being run over by a truck near Shilphata Circle in Thane. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. (07.06) pic.twitter.com/0JPyvCQKx0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

The driver of the truck has been arrested and the truck was seized, said the police official.

Also Read: Maharashtra’s Murbad-Kalyan railway line construction in motion! List of stations, progress report here

The dead body has been sent for post mortem.