Maharashtra: 10 killed in road accident as luxury bus collides with truck in Nashik

At least 10 persons were killed, including seven women, and several were injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, reported PTI.

Police said the private luxury bus which started from Ambernath in Thane district was heading for the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. The incident took place at 6:30 AM near Pathare Shivar in Nashik’s Sinnar tehsil.

The injured were rushed to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar, and officials said that the death toll could likely increase as some are in critical condition.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences, and also announced Rs five lakh financial aid each to the next of kin of the deceased.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons.

The CM also spoke to the Nashik divisional commissioner and asked him to shift the injured immediately to Nashik and Shirdi for treatment. He also asked to conduct an inquiry into the accident, the statement further read.