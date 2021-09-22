Mahant Narendra Giri death case gets murkier amidst ‘suicide note’ revelations – what we know so far

A purported suicide note of 7-8 pages was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples.

Several theories and controversies continue to emerge in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging by his disciples at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note of 7-8 pages was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, police had said. Based on the note, Anand Giri was detained from Haridwar later that day.

Amid the theories surrounding the seer’s death, the Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the case while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all aspects related to the death are being investigated and the guilty will not be spared.

Here’s what we know about the case so far: