Mahant Narendra Giri death case gets murkier amidst ‘suicide note’ revelations – what we know so far

A purported suicide note of 7-8 pages was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples.
Several theories and controversies continue to emerge in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging by his disciples at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on Monday.
A purported suicide note of 7-8 pages was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, police had said. Based on the note, Anand Giri was detained from Haridwar later that day.
Amid the theories surrounding the seer’s death, the Uttar Pradesh Police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the case while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all aspects related to the death are being investigated and the guilty will not be spared.
Here’s what we know about the case so far:
- An autopsy of Mahant Narendra Giri was done on Wednesday and the report was handed over to the senior police officials. The police view the death as a prima facie case of suicide.
- In the purported suicide note, the deceased seer held his disciple Anand Giri and two other priests responsible for his death. The police said that the hand-written letter has been sent for forensic examination.
- The two other priests named in the note, Adha Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari, are from Prayagraj. They have not been named in the FIR, filed on the complaint of another disciple, Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj. According to the complaint, the head of the ABAP – considered the largest grouping of sadhus in the country – was disturbed for the last few months because of Anand Giri and had said several times that he was unhappy because of him.
- For the past few months, Narendra Giri had been involved in a public tussle with Anand Giri, with both sides accusing each other of, among other things, misappropriation of funds. The mahant is said to have got Anand Giri expelled from Niranjani akhara following allegations that he went against the traditions of the akhara by keeping in touch with his family.
- In a statement to the media on Monday, Anand Giri denied any misunderstanding, and called the mahant’s death a conspiracy hatched by those who had allegedly misappropriated math funds.
- Narendra Giri’s death has prompted the police to probe the death of another disciple, Ashish Giri, in Prayagraj in November 2019. When his bloodstained body was found, it was alleged that Ashish Giri had shot himself.
- According to police, one of Narendra Giri’s disciples called up at around 5.20 pm on Monday and informed them that the mahant had hanged himself from a fan in his room. The disciple reportedly told the police that they cut the rope and brought the body down.
