Mahajhooth of Mahajot exposed; NDA believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: PM Narendra Modi in Assam

Addressing his final rally for Assam Assembly Election 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised on the development agenda of the BJP government to counter the Congress-led Mahajot alliance. Addressing a rally from Tamulpur in the state, PM Modi said that under the NDA regime, connectivity is increasing in Assam and the government is making life easier for people and women here. “In the last 5 years, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge were built. Besides, construction work of half a dozen bridges are going on in the state. Be it constructing houses or toilets or providing gas connections, the NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of the society in line with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,” said PM Modi.

He said that the NDA government is increasingly creating new opportunities for the youth and holistically empowering Assam.

“Our mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. This game of Secularism and Communalism has hurt the nation a lot…The people of Assam are with Vikas, stability, peace, brotherhood and unity,” said PM Modi.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that Mahajhooth’ of ‘Mahajot’ has been completely exposed. He appealed to people to together fight against ‘Mahajath ka Maha Jhooth’ and give a resounding win to NDA.

PM Narendra Modi also urged militants who are yet to surrender to return to the mainstream. “Those who are still following the path of violence, I urge all of them to lay down their arms and join the mainstream for the sake of building a peaceful and Aatmanirbhar Assam,” he said.

He added, “I assure our mothers and sisters here that your wards will not have to carry guns, they do not have to spend their lives in jungles, they do not have to fall prey to anyone’s bullet. This is the commitment of the NDA government.”

The PM said that the NDA government has worked and resolved many long-standing problems of Assam and will continue to find solutions for all other issues. He said that Assam has a lot of opportunities to become a ‘Tourism Hub’ which can generate huge employment in the state.

He claimed that the people have decided to form an NDA government in Assam. “On the basis of my political experience, with the love and blessings of the people, I can say that people have rejected the lies peddled by the Congress and decided to give a huge mandate to the NDA government in Assam,” said PM Modi.

The PM said that the people of Assam couldn’t tolerate those who don’t give due respect to Assam pride and identity.

Assam is going to the third and final phase of polls on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.